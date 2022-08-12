Palm Springs Pride theme Say Gay is political

The Palm Springs Pride committee decided this year's PRIDE theme was "SAY GAY." Under the law, public school teachers in Florida are barred from engaging in classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity. The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed the Parental Rights and Education Bill in march.

There was some protest from students in Florida just before the Florida Governor signed the bill into law. Some community members here in the Coachella Valley, the Palm Springs pride committee said this year's pride is political.

The palm springs pride president said in a statement:

"Say Gay is a theme, it's a political statement, it's a call to action. Mobilize your friends, family, neighbors, and workplace to vote for politicians that stand up and fight for LGBTQ rights. Say Gay No to politicians taking away control of our bodies and silencing teachers from recognizing the existence of LGBTQ+ people to their students." President of the Palm Springs Pride Committee - Ron DeHarte

During the Pride weekend, there will be an Art of Pride exhibit of work by LGBTQ+ artists. "Arenas District, the Gayborhood of Palm Springs, will showcase DJ sets all weekend on the Gay Desert Guide & KGAY stage," said the President of the Pride Committee, Ron DeHart. There will be lots of food, dancing, and beverages for you and your friends. There will be multiple stages; The Effen Vodka Main Stage on Palm Canyon Dr., The Oscar's Pride Stage in the Oscar's Pride Alley on Tahquitz Canyon Way, and the Park Stage in the downtown park. Free Event.

