Crosswalks in Palm Springs are going rainbow ahead of Pride Week

Crosswalks in Palm Springs are being painted in rainbow colors.

The installation of the colorful crossings are coming ahead of Greater Palm Springs Pride Week, which is set for November 1-7. This year marks the 35th year of the annual event.

On Monday, the crosswalk near the corner of Calle Encilia and Arenas Road.

Another rainbow crosswalk installation is planned for October 19 at Arenas and Indian Canyon Drive.

You can find more information on Palm Springs Pride here.