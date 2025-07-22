Fighter jets conduct military training in the Palm Springs area
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents were surprised when a fighter jets took to the skies in the Palm Springs area conducting military training.
We're working on getting more information on the training.
Residents called News Channel 3 just before 3 p.m.
According to the airport, military use of Palm Springs International Airport is not new as it dates back to the 1940s.
"Since the federal government released the land to Palm Springs and has provided millions of dollars in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to help construct runways, lighting systems, terminal buildings, and a control tower, the airport is required to allow the federal government, which includes the military, to use its facilities in perpetuity. This means the City of Palm Springs cannot prevent United States military aircraft from using the airport. Palm Springs International Airport does not have any military facilities or aircraft based on airport property, but the airport does experience military aircraft landings mostly related to fuel and rest stops, and some practice takeoff and landings."
- Palm Springs International Airport Noise Page