Indio International Tamale Festival expands to four days for its 30th anniversary

The Indio International Tamale Festival is expanding to four days as it celebrated its 30th anniversary in December.

This year's festival will be held over four days, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 at Miles Avenue Park.

It will be a weekend full of tamales, live music, and lots of fun!

This year's performers include Banda Machos, La Santa Cecilia, Nortec: Bostich + Fussible, The Egyptian Lover, together PANGEA.

Also returning this year is the World's Biggest Bounce House, carnival rides, luchadors and micheladas.

New this year is the “Mercadito de Noche,” a festive night market on both Thursday & Friday evenings featuring food, rides and entertainment.

Admission is free for all ages. Early-bird pricing for Attractions Passes and VIP Passes are on sale this Friday, Nov 4th at IndioTamaleFestival.com