Loved ones honor the dead for Dia de Los Muertos

"Ofrenda" or altars have been set up at the Coachella Valley History Museum (CVHM) that honors many loved ones who have passed away.

Dia de Los Muertos is celebrated on November 1 and November 2. It's a tradition from Mexico that welcomes back the souls of their dead loved ones for a celebration.

The tradition involves decorating ofrendas that include items the people who have passed away enjoyed when they were alive, flowers, and sugar skulls.

Raymond Torres has set up an ofrenda at the museum for the last 10 years. Torres' father died in 2007, and his mother in 2012. This is his way of honoring them, and remembering the moments they had together as he grew up.

The CVHM has seven different ofrendas set up. They will be up until November 20.

The ofrendas are viewable for anyone who wishes to visit the museum during normal business hours.