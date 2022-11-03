Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:52 PM
Published 4:42 PM

Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona

Shannon Tara Lewis
Courtesy of RSO
Shannon Tara Lewis

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August.

Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer released Wednesday by the Sheriff's Dept. Thermal Station.

Lewis is described as five feet and two inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities added that she suffers from medical conditions and is without necessary medication.

If you have any information on Lewis' whereabouts, contact Investigator Glasper at 760-863-8990 or the Sheriff's Dispatch at 800-950-2444 and reference case number C-222630017.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content