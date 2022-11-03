Missing woman last seen in August while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen in August.

Shannon Tara Lewis, 40, was last seen on August 11, 2022, in the area of Box Canyon while en route to the Coachella Valley from Arizona, according to a flyer released Wednesday by the Sheriff's Dept. Thermal Station.

Lewis is described as five feet and two inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities added that she suffers from medical conditions and is without necessary medication.

If you have any information on Lewis' whereabouts, contact Investigator Glasper at 760-863-8990 or the Sheriff's Dispatch at 800-950-2444 and reference case number C-222630017.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.