An economic impact of more than $25 million expected from Palm Springs Pride weekend

Palm Springs Pride is underway, and local businesses have a packed weekend ahead with a surge of tourists participating in the celebrations.

Blackbook bar owner, Dean Lavine, prepared heavily for his busiest time of the year.

"Pride is our Coachella festival. It is huge!" said Lavine. "Palm Springs expands by four times during Pride"

During Pride weekend, Blackbook sees a large increase in sales.

"Just the weekend alone doubles what we would do in a normal week," said Lavine.

Visit Greater Palm Springs expects more than $125,000 people to attend Pride, including both locals and visitors. There is also an expected economic impact of more than $25 million dollars.

"What we do we expand in the back we create a backlot area for people to eat. We have the front parklet, and inside they're just ready to have fun," said Lavine.

CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce, Nona Watson, said pride is so successful because it brings people in from all over the world.

"We have an international brand," said Watson. "It's a really good time to show our city off too."

All types of businesses will feel the positive impact: hotels, retail, and restaurants.

"I think it's probably the biggest pride celebration, like the biggest time, for us all to get together in one place for a weekend. "

After the slower summer season, Pride weekend helps kick off the winter season for local businesses.

"I was walking the city, and they're all, you know, staffed, and we're all ready to have a good time and just celebrate pride," said Watson.