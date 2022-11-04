Man with knife killed in confrontation with Kern deputies

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — A man with a knife confronted Kern County deputies responding to a domestic disturbance and was fatally shot, the Sheriff’s Office said in a brief statement Friday.

The man died at the scene Thursday evening at a mobile home park in Tehachapi, about 40 miles southeast of Bakersfield, the statement said.

Deputies found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds that were not life-threatening, the office said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Homicide detectives responded and took over the investigation.