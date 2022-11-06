Skip to Content
Crews contain house fire in Rancho Mirage, firefighter suffers non-life-threatening injuries

Riverside County firefighters contained a house fire in Rancho Mirage Sunday night. It broke out after 7:00 p.m. at a home on Royal St. Georges Way.

Emergency crews reported the 4,000-square-foot home was about 50% engulfed in flames.

A witness to the incident said he heard an explosion and then saw the fire, which looked green in the middle.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the fire was contained at around 8:30 p.m. Crews remain at the scene cleaning up.

