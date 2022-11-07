Mahaney scores 25 as Saint Mary’s takes down Oral Roberts

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points off of the bench to help lead Saint Mary’s over Oral Roberts 78-70 on Monday night in a season opener.

Mitchell Saxen scored 16 points and Logan Johnson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Max Abmas had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Golden Eagles. Kareem Thompson added 13 points and Connor Vanover recorded 11 points.

Saint Mary’s next game is Thursday against Vermont at home, and Oral Roberts hosts John Brown on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.