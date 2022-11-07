Small fire breaks out after crash between semi-truck and motorcycle on 86 Expressway
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash with a semi-truck on the Highway 86 Expressway near Avenue 76.
The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m.
Cal Fire reported that a small fire sparked under the semi-truck. There is also a small spot of vegetation burning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was stuck under the semi-truck.
The seriously injured person was taken to a hospital by helicopter, the official said. The cause of the collision was unknown.
The fire was extinguished by 5:04 p.m., a department official said.
