Small fire breaks out after crash between semi-truck and motorcycle on 86 Expressway

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash with a semi-truck on the Highway 86 Expressway near Avenue 76.

The crash was reported at around 4:30 p.m.

Cal Fire reported that a small fire sparked under the semi-truck. There is also a small spot of vegetation burning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was stuck under the semi-truck.

The seriously injured person was taken to a hospital by helicopter, the official said. The cause of the collision was unknown.

The fire was extinguished by 5:04 p.m., a department official said.

