UFC star, valley native Cub Swanson to light Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s holiday tree 

UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson will serve as the 2022 celebrity tree lighter for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, December 4.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Tram’s Mountain Station with the Palm Springs High School Madrigals & String Quartet performing holiday favorites. Swanson will follow by lighting the Tram’s landmark 45-foot tree comprised of over 4,000 LED lights, which can be seen throughout the Coachella Valley.

Swanson is a Coachella Valley native and a legendary American mixed martial artist who currently competes in the UFC. He was inducted into the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame earlier this year for his iconic fight against Doo Ho Choi in 2016.

As a heavily decorated UFC fighter, Swanson was nicknamed “Killer” and has won ‘Fight of the Night’ six times, ‘Knockout of the Night’ two times, 2016 ‘Fight of the Year,’ and 13 career performance bonuses the most in UFC featherweight division history.

In addition, Swanson owns and runs a UFC gym in Costa Mesa. He also raises his 3 children with his wife, Kenda Swanson, and hopes to inspire youth to train and live a healthier lifestyle.

Born and raised in Palm Springs, Swanson is looking forward to this year’s tree lighting ceremony at the Tram.

“The Coachella Valley has always been my home and I’m excited to be named this year’s tree lighter for the 2022 holiday season,” says Swanson.