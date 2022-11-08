Several vehicles trapped by flooding on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water.

First responders rescued three drivers safely with no injuries to the firefighters or the occupants

The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. In addition, Gene Autry, the next freeway exit to the east, has been shut down between Via Escuela and the I-10.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect through Wednesday morning as a storm moves through the Coachella Valley.

Ahead of the incoming storm system, a Flood Watch has been issued for areas west, including the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scars.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, the bulk of our rainfall will happen this afternoon and tonight. Heavy pockets of rain and thunderstorms are possible.

Drivers have dealt with at least 11 weather-related closures on Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater wash this year alone. It’s inconvenient for everyone, but also critical for others who live in some surrounding areas.

The frustrations with the all-to-often storm-related road closures between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs are inconvenient for anyone trying to get somewhere.

