First Alert Weather Alert: Monday night through Wednesday morning

An incoming winter storm system is expected to bring widespread rain and mountain snow to Southern California. The Coachella Valley is expected to see somewhere between 0.25-0.75" of rain from Monday to Wednesday. Heavy pockets of rain Tuesday afternoon and thunderstorms are possible.

Ahead of the incoming storm system, a Flood Watch has been issued for areas west, including the Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars.

Closer to home, Winter Storm Watch is also in effect. 2-6" of snow is possible for areas below 7,000 ft. elevation. Above 8,000 ft. elevation, we could see between 1-3' of snow. Strong winds and blowing snow may make travel near impossible.

Winds will likely peak Tuesday afternoon, especially in area mountains and wind prone spots.

Following the rain, much cooler temperatures settle in midweek. Low 60s for daytime highs eventually warm back to the 70s by the weekend. Overnight low temperatures drop as low as the 40s.

