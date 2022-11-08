Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs.

According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water.

The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect through Wednesday morning as a storm moves through the Coachella Valley.

Ahead of the incoming storm system, a Flood Watch has been issued for areas west, including the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scars.

According to our First Alert Weather Team, the bulk of our rainfall will happen this afternoon and tonight. Heavy pockets of rain and thunderstorms are possible.

