Voting for the 2022 Midterms ends today

The polls for in-person voting are opening up at 7:00 am across Riverside County for people to cast their ballot for the General Election.

There are 146 voting locations you can vote in person in Riverside County.

The voting locations will open at 7:00 am and close by 8:00 pm. If you are in line by 8:00 pm, you will still be allowed to vote.

An alternative to in-person voting is voting through the mail-in ballot. You can drop off your mail-in ballot at any voting location, or a designated ballot drop-off box.

You can also mail it, however, it must be postmarked by November 8 and received within 15 days for it to be counted.

If you are still not registered to vote, you can still register at any of the voting locations. You will need to fill out a voter registration card and then you can vote. However, the vote won't be counted until voting registration is approved.

The Riverside County Registrar has a live stream set up where you can watch as ballots are being counted through the evening.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any voting updates.