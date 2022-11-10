Veterans Day events around the Coachella Valley
Veterans Day is on Friday. There will be several events around the Coachella Valley honoring those who have served and continue to serve our country.
- La Quinta Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Where: La Quinta City Hall
- Following the ceremony, everyone is invited to walk to the Veterans Acknowledgement Monuments in Civic Center park where the names of 17 La Quinta residents who have served have had their names added this year. The ceremony will include a flyover by the Palm Springs Air Museum, performances by the La Quinta High School band and singer Doug Hassett, and the presentation of colors by Scouts BSA Troops 1701 and 451.
- Visit www.laquintaca.gov/Veterans for more information
- Desert Hot Springs Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Veterans Park at 10101 Palm Drive
- City of Indian Wells Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
- WHEN: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Indian Wells City Hall
- Participants to include: Indian Wells Mayor Dana Reed; Keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Greg Sanders, musical entertainment, and invocation and benediction. Indian Wells residents and the general public are invited to attend this free patriotic event. No reservations are needed.
- Cathedral City’s annual Veterans Day ceremony
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Desert Memorial Park at 31-705 Da Vall Drive
- Speakers include Vito D. Imbasciani PhD MD, the Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CDVA), Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton, Cathedral City Mayor Pro Tem Rita Lamb, and Rancho Mirage City Council Member Iris Smotrich. Rabbi David Lazar will give the invocation.
- An award plaque will be presented to one of the last living World War II veterans, Dorothee Irwin, 100, of Palm Springs.
- Brenda Vosbein will read a special letter from President Joe Biden during the event
- Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District Hosts Veterans Day Ceremony
- When: 11 a.m.
- Where: 82-925 Avenue 52 in Coachella
- Events will include a traditional Honor Guard salute, remarks by elected officials, a benediction, and singing of the National Anthem. The event will be presided over by Master of Ceremonies, Ernesto Rosales, Chair of the Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District Board of Trustees.
- 1st annual Veterans Day event at Joslyn Center
- When: 11:30 a.m.
- Where: Joslyn Center at 73-750 Catalina Way in Palm Desert
- The free event will include the presentation of colors and National Anthem by the Palm Desert High School Color Guard and Choir.
- Jeffrey Cole, Commander of the Desert Hot Springs VFW Post 1534 will be our keynote speaker.
- Edward Johnson, a Purple Heart Vietnam Veteran will lead the honor of Veterans of all military branches. We will also be honoring one of our few remaining WW II Veterans, Joslyn member “Uncle John” who will be celebrating his 107th birthday.
- Event will conclude with a special “fly over” provided by the Palm Springs Air Museum.
- Hope Church Veterans Day exhibit
- When: Noon to 4 p.m
- Hope Center at the Hope Lutheran Church on Portola in Palm Desert
- The exhibit features a tribute by the daughter of a WWII Japanese POW, TSgt. Kenneth E. Davis who survived the Bataan Death March, two concentration camps in the Philippine Islands, a Hellship to Japan, and then forced labor in a Japanese copper mine.
- The exhibit honors all men and women who served and sacrificed.
- School children will attend to learn how to thank a veteran, and be inspired and encouraged to know their own family stories.
- VFW Post 3699 Commander Leonard Abramowitz will be there as well as other members of Post 3699 and 1534. Poppys will be sold and refreshments will be served.
- 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade
- When: 3 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Palm Springs (Kicks off at Palm Canyon Drive at Ramon Road)
- The Veterans Day Parade honors and pays tribute to all who have served in our Armed Forces. This parade was created many years ago by community members who wanted to recognize and thank our military members and their families for their service to our country.
- This year’s theme is “Honoring All Who Served.” The City of Palm Springs proudly announces that the Veterans Day National Committee of the Department of Veterans Affairs has designated the City of Palm Springs as a Regional Site for the observance of Veterans Day. Palm Springs is one of approximately 60 events nationwide to receive this important designation.
- "Salute to our Heroes” concert headlined by Blake Shelton
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Coachella Crossroads, a multiplex event center adjacent to Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella
- In celebration of Veterans Day, the event is a charity fundraiser that will provide much-needed funds to such organizations as USO, The American Legion, Independence Fund, Riverside and San Bernardino County Deputy Sheriff Relief Funds, CHP 11-99 Foundation.
- Click Here for Tickets