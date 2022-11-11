Local Veteran turns 107 years old

A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day.

John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life wasn't always this way. 80 years ago he was drafted to fight in World War II.

Curran said while it wasn't his decision to join, he still vaguely remembers some of the people he's met during his time served and is grateful he got to experience the beauty of the world.

One place in particular that he remembered was a hotel in Singapore, which at the time was considered one of the fanciest places there.

Not only is Veterans Day a special day for him to be thanked for his service, but this year marks his 107th birthday.

According to the National World War II Museum, as of 2022, the number of WWII veterans is just over 167,284 people out of 16 million Americans who served.

Curran looks forward to another year.