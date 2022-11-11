Palm Springs approves 20% neighborhood cap for short-term vacation rentals

The Palm Springs City Council unanimously approved a new short-term vacation rental rules package.

The new package states that the city will now have a cap of 20% of homes in residential neighborhoods. This will go into effect for all STR permits received from the city after October 17.

Existing permits and the 300 applications that came in before the October 17 freeze will be grandfathered in.

Councilmembers also voted to limit the number of days that STVR owners can rent their homes, going from 36 times down to 26. This change is now in effect, but for existing STR permits this change will go into effect on January 1, 2026.

Finally, councilmembers voted to create a junior permit, which will have a reduced annual fee and only be for 6 rental contracts per year. These permits do not get factored into the neighborhood 20 % cap.

The new rules come after city council meetings in March, September, and October discussing potential new regulations.

For more information on vacation rentals in Palm Springs, visit: https://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/special-program-compliance/vacation-rentals-1098