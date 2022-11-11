Thousands gather for 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade

Thousands of people gathered in downtown for the 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade.

The parade kicked off with a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Immediately following the parade, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band performed a post-parade patriotic concert on the corner of Palm Canyon and Amado Road.

The concert concluded with a fireworks finale.

The Veterans Day Parade honors and pays tribute to all who have served in our Armed Forces. This parade was created many years ago by community members who wanted to recognize and thank our military members and their families for their service to our country.

This year’s theme is “Honoring All Who Served.” The City of Palm Springs proudly announces that the Veterans Day National Committee of the Department of Veterans Affairs has designated the City of Palm Springs as a Regional Site for the observance of Veterans Day.

Palm Springs is one of approximately 60 events nationwide to receive this important designation.