Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:43 PM

Second Saturday Local Latin festival

KESQ

Second Saturdays Center Stage is a FREE community concert series for all ages located downtown Indio off Smurr Street and Indio Blvd.

Families enjoyed kid-friendly activities and games.

Local food vendors like Birria & Taqueria came with their food trucks to serve the community as the free concert continued.

Locals had the opportunity to support some local businesses and dance until 9 pm.

NEXT EVENT: DEC 10
6 pm - 9 pm SOUL / MOTOWN, TOM KENNY & THE HI SEAS SALTON CITY SURF CLUB

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Miyoshi Price

Miyoshi joined KESQ News Channel 3 in April 2022. Learn more about Miyoshi here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content