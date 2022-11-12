Second Saturday Local Latin festival

Second Saturdays Center Stage is a FREE community concert series for all ages located downtown Indio off Smurr Street and Indio Blvd.

Families enjoyed kid-friendly activities and games.

Local food vendors like Birria & Taqueria came with their food trucks to serve the community as the free concert continued.

Locals had the opportunity to support some local businesses and dance until 9 pm.

NEXT EVENT: DEC 10

6 pm - 9 pm SOUL / MOTOWN, TOM KENNY & THE HI SEAS SALTON CITY SURF CLUB