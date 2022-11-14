Ballot observers survey the ongoing counting process in Riverside County

Nearly a week after election day, the Riverside County Registrar’s Office says that approximately 84,000 vote-by-mail and 10,000 provisional ballots still need to be processed

This includes ballots that were postmarked on or before the general election day

This put an even tighter squeeze on some candidates who were tied up in a neck and neck race like Congressman Ken Calvert and Will Rollins. The two were separated by 4,000 votes until it was announced that Calvert won the race for the 41st Congressional District.

Both candidates asked for help from volunteers to watch ballot counting.

Some volunteers at the Riverside County Registrar’s Office said that they believe in due process and above all transparency as ballots are still being counted

“It doesn't matter if it's football, baseball, basketball, swimming, hockey…you want the referee to be impartial. You don't want him to have a player in the game and you want things to be fair. You want that referee to be fair,” said Ronald Edwards, a ballot observer volunteer.

While the Registrar’s Office continues to sort through uncounted ballots, candidates and voters will continue to wait for the final results.

