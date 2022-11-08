Skip to Content
LIVE UPDATES: Election Results and Reactions

CLICK HERE TO SEE LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS

Tuesday 8:15 PM

We've got the first batch of local results. Here are some of the highlights. Click here to see full results for all races.

Tuesday 8:00 PM

Polls have closed! ABC and CBS News project two races:

  • Governor: Gavin Newsom wins
  • U.S. Senate: Alex Padilla wins

Other state results that continue to be counted include:

Prop 1: Yes pulling out to a massive early lead:

Prop 26 and 27: No leads early in both gaming propositions

Tuesday 4:30 PM

We've got some early results in from the east coast, showing wins for Republicans in the House and Senate.

Live Updates on National Races + A Look at the "Balance of Power"

Tuesday: 7:00 AM

It's election day! The 2022 Midterms Elections are here. We've got you covered with updates on national, state, and local election all day on News Channel 3 and KESQ.com. Check Out race previews, ballot drop-off locations and more in the article below!

According to the Registrar's Office, a total of 1,310,928 vote-by-mail ballots have been issued and 292,535 have been returned, as of Monday, Nov. 8.

Click here to Track Your Ballot

There's still time to cast your ballot, the polls close at 8:00 p.m. PT. Find your nearest ballot drop-off location with the interactive map below:

Check out our Election Interactives Section for the National Balance of Power

Local Race Previews:

