Ken Calvert wins reelection for 41st Congressional District, AP projects

Republican Congressman Ken Calvert has won reelection for the 41st Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

BREAKING: Republican Ken Calvert wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 41st Congressional District. #APracecall at 8:00 p.m. PST. https://t.co/2nlgpjiEZK — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 15, 2022

Calvert was down by over 10,000 votes when the results were released on election day, however, he slowly continued to gain ground on Democrat Will Rollins as votes continued to be counted.

As of Monday, Nov. 11, Calvert was leading by nearly 5,500 votes.

Results as of Monday 11/14

Calvert released a statement on his victory:

“I want to thank the Riverside County voters for once again choosing me to be their voice in the U.S. House of Representatives. As I said throughout this campaign, I will work to take our country in a different direction from the path it’s on and advocate for policies that will curb inflation, lower energy prices by increasing American production, address our border crisis, and reduce crime.

This election demonstrated that Riverside County voters are more interested in people serious about solving our challenges, than personal politics. In the end, it’s clear that voters sent a strong message rejecting the gutter politics of lies and personal attacks from an out-of-town extremist liberal.

It’s clear that this district, like our country, is narrowly divided on a partisan basis. I am proud of my record of delivering results for Riverside County by working in a bipartisan manner throughout my career. As I represent a new district with new communities, I remain committed to working towards solutions with anyone who is interested in addressing the needs of our region."

Calvert's victory gives Republicans another seat as the party is on the cusp of taking control of the House with a slim majority.

The 41st Congressional District is a very evenly divided district with a large chunk of the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs through La Quinta now connected with the more conservative western half of the county.

Approximately 84,000 Vote-by-Mail and 10,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed, the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. A new batch of results will be posted on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.