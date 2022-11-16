Skip to Content
Vehicle strikes Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

County fire senior dispatcher Martin Rangel confirmed that incident involved sheriff’s recruits but said there was no immediate patient count.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Deputy Grace Medrano said the incident involved a sheriff’s academy class.

Medrano said there were injuries but she did not have a confirmed number or information about the severity of the injuries.

