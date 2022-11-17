First Baptist Church of Indio hosting free community awareness event on Saturday, Nov. 19

The First Baptist Church of Indio is hosting a Community Awareness Event this weekend with a variety of service and government organizations sharing information for family services and educational opportunities.

The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist, located at 82490 Dr Carreron Blvd.

Participating organizations will include the Indio Police Department, the fire department, the Department of Social Services, Olive Crest, the Red Cross, etc.

Attendees can also enjoy free food, drinks, music, raffle prizes, entertainment, and more. The community is invited to attend.

First Baptist will also introduce VELA Youth Fund’s Black Youth Development Program (BYD) to the community.

VELA Youth Fund, a nonprofit charity in Coachella Valley, has designed a program for youth to further develop them spiritually, socially, culturally, and academically. The program is computer-driven, FREE to eligible youth in the community, and scheduled to launch in the Fall of 2023.

To learn more about the VELA Youth Fund and its Black Youth Development Program, visit: https://www.velayouthfund.org/board