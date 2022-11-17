Skip to Content
SIG Alert issued on EB I-10 near the Banning Scales; Closure expected to last several hours

A SIG Alert has been issued on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Banning Scales due to an emergency closure.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received reports of traffic backup in the area due to an issue with slab repair. The repairs are taking place from Hargrave to Apache.

The #3 and #4 lanes were shut down for repairs.

As of 2:30 p.m., CHP reported that the closure is expected to last three to four hours.

