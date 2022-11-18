Accused Albany bishop asks to be removed from priesthood

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The retired bishop of Albany, New York, is asking Pope Francis to be removed from the priesthood. Emeritus Bishop Howard Hubbard announced the decision Friday in a statement. He has admitted to covering up for priests’ sexual predation and has himself been accused of sexually abusing minors, charges he denies. Hubbard said he wanted to be laicized, or returned to the lay state, because he could no longer function as a priest. U.S. church policy bars accused priests from ministry. Asking the pope to be allowed to leave the priesthood is unusual especially for a cleric who denies abuse allegations against him.

