Police search for thief who stole ATM device from Palm Springs business

Police in Palm Springs are searching for a man they say stole an ATM device from a downtown business last month.

The theft happened at a business on the 300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive on the afternoon of Oct. 16, 2022.

Police said the business owner contacted detectives on Oct. 20 to report that thousands of dollars had been stolen from their business account, using the ATM device, in the form of refunds to prepaid debit cards.

Tracy Quillen owns a CBD shop nearby. He said it's frightening to know businesses in the area are being targeted.

"You keep your cameras tuned in, you keep your eyes out and hopefully your neighbor neighbors will look out for you too," Quillen said. "That's a huge concern."

Police said this type of theft is happening more frequently in Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. They warned local business owners: "Please be proactive and secure your payment devices. Let’s take every measure we can, to make it difficult for criminals to victimize businesses, within our city."

Lucia McCord owns a Brazilian jewelry shop on that block. She said the area has become less safe with increasing vandalism and crime.

"My shop is a jewelry shop and this is crazy. This is not good," McCord said. "I am a scared businesswoman here."

Police said businesses can protect themselves by using brackets to attach payment devices to their checkout counters, and remaining vigilant as more visitors head to Palm Springs for the holidays.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or White man, between 30-35 years old, 5’11”, 220 lbs., with a shaved head. He has a tattoo of a large marijuana leaf on his left forearm. He also has an unidentifiable half-sleeve on his right arm and an unidentifiable tattoo on his right forearm.

"...so please be proactive and secure your payment devices. Let’s take every measure we can, to make it difficult for criminals to victimize businesses, within our city" - palm springs police department

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Alex Doherty at (760) 323-8142 or e-mail alexander.doherty@palmspringsca.gov.