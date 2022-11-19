10th annual props & hops craft beer fest at Palm Springs Air Museum

The 10th Annual Props & Hops Craft Beer Fest is at the Palm Springs Air Museum. The museum will again be transformed into a Craft Beer Festival with live music, warbird planes landing and taking off; and luscious, tasty bites for sale to accompany the beer tastings.

General Admission tickets are still on sale. The ticket includes eight 4-ounce tastings & event glassware (while supplies last)– advance tickets are on sale online for $60; $65 at the door.

Rare Beer Tasting Flights are available, and the festival goers will be treated to flight exhibitions throughout the day.

Warbird Rides are for sale, and the aircraft flying at the time of the writing of this story is the P-51 Mustang (the horserace of the sky and the type of airplane that Tom Cruise flies at the very end of Top Gun: Maverick; the C-47 Skytrain, the T-28 Trojan, and the PT-17 Stearman.

Rides may be purchased in advance through the Props and Hops website,

Saturday, Nov 19: 1 PM start for general admission (VIP is at noon)

Palm Springs Air Museum – Enter the Gate at the south end of the parking lot

Over 40 craft brews to be tasted;

Live entertainment: Desert Sol and John Stanley King Band

Food vendors on site

Warbird Rides – taking off and landing on the tarmac.