FIFA head says fans should be able to abstain at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has downplayed Qatar’s last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators. Infantino says the beer ban at stadiums was made jointly by Qatar officials and FIFA. He says that fans should be able to go without alcohol for the duration of matches and noted alcohol is not sold in some European countries in stadiums.

