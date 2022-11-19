Latest search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims comes to end

The latest search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 32 additional caskets discovered and eight sets of remains exhumed. The excavation and exhumations at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery began Oct. 26 and ended Friday. Investigators say they chose plain caskets likely to have men’s remains inside. They based the criteria on reports at the time. The massacre left an estimated 75 to 300 Black people dead when they were attacked by a white mob. None of the remains have been confirmed as victims of the massacre, though two have been found to have gunshot wounds.

