Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Many delegates at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt cheered as a deal was agreed upon that would create a fund for developing that have been hard hit by climate change. An agreement was reached between parties Saturday afternoon. More than 12 hours later, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry gaveled the decision a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday to a round of applause. Here are some of the many reactions to this historic fund.

