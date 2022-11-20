Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:21 PM

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

MGN

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide.

The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.

Deputies found two adult females in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both victims to the hospital, where they died of their injuries.

The victim's identities have yet to be released.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Cline of the Central Homicide Unit at 951–955–2777 or Investigator Castellanos of the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content