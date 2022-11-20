Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide.

The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center.

On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 in Moreno Valley.

Deputies found two adult females in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both victims to the hospital, where they died of their injuries.

The victim's identities have yet to be released.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Cline of the Central Homicide Unit at 951–955–2777 or Investigator Castellanos of the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.