Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for patience as detectives ended the first week with no arrests. Authorities on Sunday said they have no suspect or weapon a week after the Nov. 13 killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said authorities have so far received nearly 650 tips and conducted 90 interviews. University President Scott Green said instructors have been told to prepare for a possible hybrid teaching system that includes remote learning for students not comfortable returning to the campus after the Thanksgiving break.

