Palm Springs LGBTQ+ community unites after Colorado gay club shooting

You might call them a tight-knit group.

In the wake of tragedy, they grab their needles and yarn and knit together.

"Time and time again, it ends up being the LGBT community." Doug Morris said. "We are coming together with our friends just to be together."

Morris has put together classes and meet-ups that are uniting dozens of people each week. This one was Monday morning at The Center in Palm Springs, after yet another mass shooting in America.

"It has emotionally got us through some very, very difficult times," Morris said. "It's in the back of our minds all the time that we as a community are targeted, we as a community are hated."

