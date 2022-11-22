One person dead after a plane crash in Banning

One person is dead after a plane crashed in Banning near Interstate 10 Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. south of Interstate 10 near the Banning Scales, close to the Banning Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration told News Channel 3 that an unidentified aircraft crashed and caught fire.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Tim Voigt told our crew at the scene it was a single-engine aircraft with one confirmed passenger who died at the scene.

According to Cal Fire, the plane crash started a fire that burned about a quarter of an acre before it was contained just before 7:00 p.m.

Cal Fire confirmed Interstate 10 was not affected by the crash. The train tracks were temporarily closed, however, they were back open by 9:00 p.m.

There was no word as to where the aircraft originated from. The FAA, Riverside Count Sheriff's Department, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, officials confirmed.

