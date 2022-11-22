Skip to Content
One person dead after a plane crash in Banning

One person is dead after a plane crashed in Banning near Interstate 10 Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. south of Interstate 10 near the Banning Scales, close to the Banning Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration told News Channel 3 that an unidentified aircraft crashed and caught fire.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Tim Voigt told our crew at the scene it was a single-engine aircraft with one confirmed passenger who died at the scene.

According to Cal Fire, the plane crash started a fire that burned about a quarter of an acre before it was contained just before 7:00 p.m.

Cal Fire confirmed Interstate 10 was not affected by the crash. The train tracks were temporarily closed, however, they were back open by 9:00 p.m.

There was no word as to where the aircraft originated from. The FAA, Riverside Count Sheriff's Department, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, officials confirmed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

