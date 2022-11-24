A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway

Willie Holland of Holland Pharms is handing out fully loaded Thanksgiving plates to people in need.

They will provide turkey, Mac-And-Cheese, greens, dressing, fried chicken, and desserts.

"Today is not only for the homeless; I am telling everyone in need to come; we are feeding as much of the community as we can," said Willie Holland. Come early because this event is a first come, first serve.

The event starts at 1 pm.

150 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262