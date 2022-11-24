Local first responders keep community safe during Thanksgiving holiday

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, not everyone is off the clock, including first responders.

"We're here 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year," said Palm Springs Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Nick Wood. "Someone's got to do it to protect the community and be there for everybody."

It's a labor of love for first responders committing to help others no matter the day.

Wood said he knew the sacrifice when he joined the department.

"At least if I don't get to see my family today, my beautiful wife and daughter, I get to spend the day with my second family," said Wood.

However, a holiday on the clock doesn't need to mean no holiday celebration. Each Palm Springs Fire Station will have a Thanksgiving meal for the crew and their families with all the holiday staples.

"Green bean casserole, which I know is debated. I love green bean casserole. That'll be my favorite," said Wood.

Palm Springs Police Department officers were spotted keeping more than 1,800 people safe at the Wild Turkey Trot 5K Downtown.

"It's just something that we're all driven to do. We all entered this job because we want to help others. So a lot of times is putting others first before ourselves," said PSPD lieutenant Gustavo Araiza. "That's one of the things that we understand when we take that oath."

Making sure to let the community know someone is looking out for their safety.

"Enjoy the holidays because there's some people that you know have to work today, but it is what it is. So we'll be there for the community and for everybody that needs us," said Wood.