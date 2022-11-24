Police: 1 dead, 2 victims critical after Costa Mesa shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A shooting in Costa Mesa, California, Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.

A Twitter post by the Costa Mesa Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street at 6:50 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Two people were in critical condition, police said.

Police closed the street to investigate the homicide but the department said an arrest had not been made.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with “no concern to the surrounding community” in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.