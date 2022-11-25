Skip to Content
Published 11:27 AM

Red flag warnings canceled as Southern California winds ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend.

Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs.

Electricity for thousands of customers in Riverside and Ventura counties was cut on Thanksgiving Day to prevent wildfires caused by wind damage to power lines and electrical infrastructure.

No major fires were reported during the latest Santa Ana wind event.

The most extreme gusts reached 99 miles per hour (159 kilometers per hour) in mountains north of Los Angeles, and 88 miles per hour (142 kilometers per hour) on a San Diego County peak, the National Weather Service said.

Associated Press

