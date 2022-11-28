Staley: SC’s Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston’s availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision.

Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.

“She feels a lot better than she did yesterday,” Staley said.

The injury wasn’t too serious and “for the most part it scared her,” Staley said Monday

Boston did not fully participate in practice, but after it was wrapped up she shot free throws without a boot.

The Gamecocks (6-0) face the Bruins (7-0) with a 16-game win streak over ranked opponents.

If Boston can’t go, Staley is confident in her other players to pick up the slack.

“We’re good. Everybody’s ready to step up,” Staley said. “We understand what she means to our program and to lose her would be a big void. But we got a lot of bigs who can fill in in a lot of ways.”

The most likely of that group are 6-foot-4 Laeticia Amihere and 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso.

Boston is the reigning Associated Press Player of the Year who leads the team in rebounding (9.5 per game) and is second in scoring (11.8).

