Firebirds team president Steve Fraser expresses excitement ahead of Acrisure Arena’s opening

News Channel 3's Peter Daut sat down with Steve Fraser ahead of the Firebirds' desert debut at Acrisure Arena.

Fraser, who expressed excitement over the arena's opening, touched on multiple topics such as ticket sales, hockey, concerts and more.

Fans can purchase tickets at https://cvfirebirds.com/tickets/.

Check Out The Live Construction Cam for Acrisure Arena

The community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

VIDEO: Meet Fuego, the mascot of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

MORE: Meet the Firebirds Head Coach and Assistant Coach

MORE: Coachella Valley Firebirds full inaugural season schedule

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.