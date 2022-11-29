Firebirds team president Steve Fraser expresses excitement ahead of Acrisure Arena’s opening
News Channel 3's Peter Daut sat down with Steve Fraser ahead of the Firebirds' desert debut at Acrisure Arena.
Fraser, who expressed excitement over the arena's opening, touched on multiple topics such as ticket sales, hockey, concerts and more.
Fans can purchase tickets at https://cvfirebirds.com/tickets/.
The community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.
KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.
Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Game time
|Local Network
|Sunday, December 18
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, January 7
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Monday, January 16
|3:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Friday, February 3
|7:00 PM
|KESQ ABC
|Saturday, February 18
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 11
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, March 25
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 1
|6:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
|Saturday, April 8
|6:00 PM
|FOX 11 Palm Springs
|Sunday, April 9
|3:00 PM
|CW Palm Springs
