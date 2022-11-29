Skip to Content
Firebirds team president Steve Fraser expresses excitement ahead of Acrisure Arena’s opening

News Channel 3's Peter Daut sat down with Steve Fraser ahead of the Firebirds' desert debut at Acrisure Arena.

Fraser, who expressed excitement over the arena's opening, touched on multiple topics such as ticket sales, hockey, concerts and more.

Fans can purchase tickets at https://cvfirebirds.com/tickets/.

Check Out The Live Construction Cam for Acrisure Arena

The community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena.

KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Firebirds throughout their inaugural season.

