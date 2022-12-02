Demand for respiratory virus medicines increases

An overwhelming demand for fever-reducing medicines has left some store shelves empty this season.

We are tracking the spike in the ‘Triple-demic’ here in the Coachella Valley. We reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations across Riverside County surpassed 200 patients for the first time since the start of August.

News Channel 3 reached out to Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens to see when we should expect a shipment of cold medicines as an increasing number of people are battling the flu, RSV, or COVID.

CVS Statement:

We’re currently seeing increased demand for cold, flu and pain relief products. We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items. In the event a local store experiences a temporary product shortage, our teams have a process in place to replenish supply.

Rite Aid Statement:

We are experiencing high demand of over the counter cold/flu medication due to high illness incidence. We are working closely with suppliers to meet the demand and mitigate shortages where possible. If customers don’t see their preferred cold/flu treatment products on the shelf, they should speak with the pharmacist for recommendations on other OTC options that best suit their needs.

Today we are going out to see what some Valley locals are experiencing while shopping for cold-like medicines.

