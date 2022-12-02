La Quinta/Indian Wells Ironman triathlon kicks off Sunday, Dec 4 at 7 AM

The 2022 Trainual IRONMAN 70.3 Indian Wells-La Quinta Triathlon takes place on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Athletes from around the world will be participating in the race, which starts at 7:00 a.m. at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens.

Participants will go through many streets and neighborhoods around the valley.

Community Brochures for Specific Neighborhoods in La Quinta

In the past, the race has caused issues with traffic for residents, however, last year saw fewer disruptions with improved plans.

Check Out An Interactive Map of the Course and Road Closures Below:

In addition, text IWLQ to #888-777 to receive real-time traffic alerts.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut speaks with officials about the race. Watch the interview today starting at 4:00 p.m. on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2.

To learn more about the race, visit: https://www.ironman.com/im703-indian-wells