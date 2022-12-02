Oscar’s signs new 20-year lease with Grit Development for downtown Palm Springs property

A popular Palm Springs restaurant, bar and entertainment venue is here to stay for the next couple of decades.

Dan Gore, owner of Oscar's Palm Springs, says he reached an agreement with the owners of the property, Grit Development, for a 20-year lease that involves a massive expansion into several of the building's vacant storefronts.

Oscar's is situated in a prime location on the corner of Plaza Las Flores, a shopping center at the corner of Tahquitz Canyon Way and Indian Canyon Drive.

As recently as two years ago, Grit Development had planned to convert the building into a hotel. In those plans, Oscar's would have been the pool area.

The new plans include demolishing the bar structure that sits adjacent to the courtyard. Oscar's will build a new bar in the former Cafe Jasmine unit nextdoor, and will add a wall around the expanded courtyard for privacy and security.

Four units on the second level of the shopping center will be reimagined as an event area, adding 5,000 sq. ft.

