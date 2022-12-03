Sanni scores 22 as UCSB knocks off Pacific (CA) 82-71

By The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajare Sanni’s 22 points helped UC Santa Barbara defeat Pacific 82-71 on Saturday night.

Sanni added three steals for the Gauchos (5-2). Ajay Mitchell shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Miles Norris recorded 18 points and was 7 of 13 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

The Tigers (3-6) were led in scoring by Donovan Williams, who finished with 11 points. Pacific (CA) also got 11 points from Luke Avdalovic. In addition, Sam Freeman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

UCSB led Pacific (CA) at the half, 37-29, with Norris (nine points) their high scorer before the break. UCSB outscored Pacific (CA) by three points in the final half, while Mitchell led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.