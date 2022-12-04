Oregon, North Carolina meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

By The Associated Press

Oregon (9-3, Pac-12) vs. North Carolina (9-4, ACC) Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: San Diego

TOP PLAYERS

Oregon: QB Bo Nix, 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions.

North Carolina: QB Drake Maye, 4,115 yards, 35 TDs, seven interceptions.

NOTABLE

Oregon: The No. 15 Ducks lost two of their last three games, including 38-34 to rival Oregon State. They did win 20-17 against Utah, which routed Southern California in the Pac-12 title game.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels won the ACC Coastal Division title before being routed 39-10 by Clemson in the conference championship game. Mack Brown will be coaching in his 26th bowl game; he’s 15-10 overall.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

Oregon: Fourth appearance in Holiday Bowl, 36th bowl game overall.

North Carolina: First appearance in Holiday Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall.

