3-day summit raises awareness about veteran and military suicide

Since 9/11, an estimated 30,000 veterans and military personnel have taken their own lives.

This week, a three-day summit in the Coachella Valley is focused on raising awareness about military and veteran suicides by entertaining, engaging, and educating the public, which can impact effective solutions.

Peter Daut spoke with the president and founder of Angel Force USA, Anne Dunsmore.

To lear more about the organization and the summit, visit: https://www.angelforceusa.com/