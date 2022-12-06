Missing woman in Joshua Tree found

Update 3:40 p.m.

Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed.

Original Report

Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning.

Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene of a crash on Quail Springs Road and Pueblo Tr at around 6:15 a.m.

"Deputies are concerned about her safety," reads a notice from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.

Dopson is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. She is also pictured wearing glasses.

If you have any information on Dopson's whereabouts, you are urged to call 9-1-1 or the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175.

